PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (PRF) Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,769,000.

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82.

