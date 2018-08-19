Powercoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (PWR)

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Powercoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Powercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Powercoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014985 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004128 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin Profile

Powercoin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 500,125,816,646 coins. Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Powercoin is pwr-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Powercoin Coin Trading

Powercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

