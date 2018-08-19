POSCO (PKX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in POSCO were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in POSCO by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. POSCO has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. equities analysts expect that POSCO will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

