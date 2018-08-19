Polarityte (COOL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Polarityte stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Polarityte will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOL. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Polarityte by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

