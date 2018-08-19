Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pointer Telocation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Pointer Telocation stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. Pointer Telocation has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Pointer Telocation during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 2,955.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pointer Telocation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 175,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

