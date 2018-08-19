POA Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $248,509.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. POA Network has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and $248,509.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 256,715,672 coins and its circulating supply is 218,846,552 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

