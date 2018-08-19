PlayerCoin Price Down 48.4% Over Last Week (PLACO)

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. PlayerCoin has a market capitalization of $9,166.00 and $0.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayerCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00307639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00158910 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayerCoin Profile

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. PlayerCoin’s official website is www.playercoin.world . PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayerCoin Coin Trading

PlayerCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

