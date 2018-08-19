Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.39% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 178.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PJC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Piper Jaffray Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

PJC stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Piper Jaffray Companies has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.24). Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

