Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give C&J Energy Services (CJ) a $34.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C&J Energy Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of CJ stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. C&J Energy Services has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -164.64 and a beta of 0.91.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $610.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. C&J Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,303,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in C&J Energy Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

