Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.54%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 900 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $61,551.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,035.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $101,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,640.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $462,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,023,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,722,000 after buying an additional 223,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

