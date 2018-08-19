Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Entertainment is a diversified gaming company that owns and operates casinos in Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Argentina and is pursuing the development of a hotel and casino resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Company also receives lease income from two card club casinos, both in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. “

PNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of PNK opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

