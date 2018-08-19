Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,373,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after purchasing an additional 128,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $69.19.

