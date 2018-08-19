Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

News stories about Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pilgrim’s Pride earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.0242202479612 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $18.49 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Cooper purchased 2,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 78.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

