Phillips 66 (PSX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $129.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In terms of size, efficiency and strength, Phillips 66 is a leading player in each of its operational segments – refining, chemicals and midstream. We appreciate the company’s intention to allocate money to more profitable business units like Midstream and Chemicals instead of extensive refining and marketing operations. Moreover, the expansion project of Sweeny Hub is expected to largely benefit the company’s the Midstream segment and optimize its natural gas liquids’ value chain in the coming quarters. The updated refining assets of Phillips 66 make it well-positioned for the upcoming changes in regulations of IMO 2020. Also, Phillips 66 is strongly committed in returning cash back to the shareholders. Consequently, we think the company offers upside potential from current levels and label it as an attractive investment.”

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co raised Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.70.

PSX stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 855,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,846 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 47,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.