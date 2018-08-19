Philip Jansen Sells 130,908 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP) Stock

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Worldpay stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WP. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $367,585,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth approximately $7,566,000.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

