Peter Lockhard Sells 500 Shares of Points International Ltd. (PTS) Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) insider Peter Lockhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$10,575.00.

Peter Lockhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 18th, Peter Lockhard sold 1,000 shares of Points International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.20, for a total value of C$20,200.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Peter Lockhard sold 1,451 shares of Points International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total value of C$27,931.75.

Shares of Points International stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.10. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641. Points International Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$10.08 and a 52-week high of C$24.32.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

