Peter Hirsch Sells 1,164 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) EVP Peter Hirsch sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $119,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ELLI stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57. Ellie Mae Inc has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter worth about $67,176,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 330,338 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,938,000 after buying an additional 240,016 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 462,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 227,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter.

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

