People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $1,229,426. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

