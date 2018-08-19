People s United Financial Inc. Sells 9,723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

