Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEGA. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.80.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.36, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $196.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $106,103.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $47,009.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,215. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

