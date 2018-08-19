PCM Inc (PCMI) Insider Sells $416,115.90 in Stock

PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 18,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $416,115.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PCMI stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. PCM Inc has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.98 million. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.96%. equities analysts predict that PCM Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCMI. TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PCM by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PCM by 1,564.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PCM by 137.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in PCM by 49.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PCM during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

