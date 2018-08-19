Payden & Rygel Has $17.29 Million Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in BB&T were worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in BB&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BB&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in BB&T by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BB&T by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BB&T by 16.1% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBT. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBT opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

