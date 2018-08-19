Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 95.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,266,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,654,000 after buying an additional 619,359 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16,700.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 417,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 43.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,889,000 after buying an additional 342,899 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14,869.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 330,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after buying an additional 328,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 141.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,005,000 after buying an additional 301,597 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Keller sold 7,005 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,275,190.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$162.10” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.71.

Shares of PH stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $212.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

