Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $43,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PK. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 239,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 222,653 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PK opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on PK shares. ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

