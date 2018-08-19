Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) is Compass Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Compass Group LLC raised its position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,588 shares during the quarter. Pampa Energia makes up about 3.9% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned 0.40% of Pampa Energia worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 35.5% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,066,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after acquiring an additional 802,964 shares during the last quarter. TT International lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 1,004,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,887,000 after buying an additional 553,245 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 957,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,091,000 after buying an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,787,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE PAM opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 26.52%. equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energia Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

