Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Holdings Raised by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,203 shares during the period. Pampa Energia comprises 1.2% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Pampa Energia worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,066,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 802,964 shares in the last quarter. TT International boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 1,004,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 553,245 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,603,000. Finally, OZ Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 957,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,091,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $31.52 on Friday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

