P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of P H Glatfelter worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59,949 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 20.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,008,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. DA Davidson upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.73 million. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

