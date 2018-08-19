Oxycoin (OXY) Price Hits $0.0512 on Top Exchanges

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 43.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $5.69 million and $1,041.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00082242 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 111,184,236 coins. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

