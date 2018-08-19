Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

