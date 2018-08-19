Owens Corning (OC) Shares Bought by Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $645,000. AT Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 33,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Owens Corning has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on OC shares. Nomura raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.52 to $59.96 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.52 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

