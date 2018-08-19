Overbrook Management Corp Has $3.41 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 0.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

FDX opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $204.69 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

