Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Shares of KIDS opened at $30.56 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 192.23% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 2,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.