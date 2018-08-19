Organovo (ONVO) Trading 8.6% Higher

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. 619,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,013,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.56.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Organovo had a negative net margin of 746.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 798,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,860,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 273,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

