Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) Price Target Lowered to $0.02 at S&P Equity Research

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) had its target price decreased by S&P Equity Research from $0.03 to $0.02 in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ OREX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.75. Orexigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.46.
Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile
