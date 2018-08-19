Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) Price Target Lowered to $0.02 at S&P Equity Research

Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREX) had its target price decreased by S&P Equity Research from $0.03 to $0.02 in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ OREX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.75. Orexigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.46.

Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

