Opus (OPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $128.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00281824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00153918 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031939 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

