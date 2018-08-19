Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,289 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. 1,324,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

