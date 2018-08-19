Omeros (OMER) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $860.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 3.76.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 4,277 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $91,869.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marcia S. Kelbon sold 40,723 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $877,987.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

