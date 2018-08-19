Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZEUS. BidaskClub upgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

ZEUS stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,541.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 40.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.