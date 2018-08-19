OKCash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,522.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $16,522.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00044040 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004737 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00248707 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002078 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00061300 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,146,855 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.