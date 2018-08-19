Oilex (OEX) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX)’s share price rose 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 101,247,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,620% from the average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It holds a 45% interest in the Cambay project covering 161 km2 located in the Cambay basin, a 40% participating interest Bhandut Field project, and a 40% interest in Sabarmati Field project in Gujarat, India; interest in Canning Basin project in Western Australia; and a 67.5% interest in West Kampar PSC, Central Sumatra in Indonesia.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.