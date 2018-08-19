Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 22,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $431,793.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 886,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 12,412,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,893,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

