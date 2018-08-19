Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC)

Oddo Bhf set a €104.00 ($118.18) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWC. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €77.10 ($87.61) on Thursday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €70.69 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €92.60 ($105.23).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three business units: Photofinishing, Commercial Online Printing, and Retail. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

