Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of OMP opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.57 million and a P/E ratio of 55.35. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,658.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

