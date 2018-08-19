NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.58.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA has a one year low of $157.37 and a one year high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,632 shares of company stock worth $67,615,033 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,689 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,191 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 97.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,711,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,464,000 after acquiring an additional 844,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24,174.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 756,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 753,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

