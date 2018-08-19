NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 146.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 111.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 343.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 152.1% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,632 shares of company stock worth $67,615,033 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.58.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $269.20. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

