nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,121,765 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the July 13th total of 748,430 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,966,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NVT opened at $27.30 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,477,536.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 698,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,663,246.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

