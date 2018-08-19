Nutra Pharma (NPHC) Issues Earnings Results

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Nutra Pharma stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Nutra Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses.

