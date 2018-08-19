NovaGold Resources (NG) Trading Down 0.3%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 39,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,481,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NovaGold Resources from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.
