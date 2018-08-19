NovaGold Resources (NG) Trading Down 0.3%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 39,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,481,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NovaGold Resources from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 103,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 481.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.