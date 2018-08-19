Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $56,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $294.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $264.35 and a one year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.16.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,190.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total value of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,495 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

