Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “$108.44” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.06.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $2,372,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $1,539,540.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,828 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Northern Trust declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

